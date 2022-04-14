Advertisement

United Way seeks to give youth a voice in crime prevention

The United Way of Central Louisiana is giving youth in the community a voice when it comes to crime reduction and prevention.
By KALB Digital Team and Jojuana Phillips
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Youth crime in Cenla is rising and young people are often left out of conversations about finding solutions and ways to combat the issue.

Back in February, the United Way created an anonymous youth crime survey for middle and high school students in Rapides Parish, looking to gain answers from their perspective about why they think youth crime rates are continuing to grow and find ways to reduce crime in young people.

On Tuesday, April 19, the United Way and the City of Alexandria will host a youth town hall event focused on crime prevention and finding community solutions. Click here for more on the event.

