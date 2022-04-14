Advertisement

WATCH: Puppy rescued from rubble in Ukraine

Video shows rescuers digging through a pile of rubble until they reach the puppy buried underneath. (Source: National Police of Ukraine)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 11:27 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The amazing rescue of a puppy from the rubble in eastern Ukraine was caught on camera.

The rescue took place in the village of Mykhailvka on Wednesday.

Video shows rescuers digging through a pile of rubble until they reach the puppy buried underneath. The dog was miraculously pulled out alive and reunited with its 77-year-old owner.

According to the National Police of Ukraine, the blast nearly killed the man.

Both the owner and the dog were given medical care. The police said, “All is well with them.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cathy Pearson, the mother of Thomas Coutee Jr., shows off her shirt shortly after Rapides...
Kayla Giles sentenced to life plus 30 years
John Grimes, Jr.
Principal of Phoenix Magnet Elementary School arrested for cruelty to a juvenile
Melissa LeAnne Richardson
Arkansas woman accused of identity theft in Rapides Parish
Justin Matthew Rachal,
Moreauville man arrested for bringing contraband into APSO DC-1
Kayla Giles
Jury finds Kayla Giles guilty of both second-degree murder and obstruction of justice

Latest News

Large hail was reported from one side of Region 8 to the other, including this golf ball-sized...
Large destructive tornado reported in Region 8
A recent carjacking victim took matters into his own hands, shooting at two people attempting...
Residents fed up with crime: 17-year-old shot in neck during botched carjacking
Imelda Carter, 47, was arrested with about 371,000 fentanyl pills during a traffic stop.
Woman arrested with $1.4M worth of fentanyl pills, police say
District 8 Sen. Frank Niceley compared Adolf Hitler’s experience with homelessness to the...
Republican state senator uses Hitler as inspiration in message to homeless
FILE - An oil well works at sunrise on Aug. 25, 2021, in Watford City, N.D.
Biden increases oil royalty rate, scales back lease sales