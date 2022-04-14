Youth summer jobs in Natchitoches

The following has been provided by the City of Natchitoches:

Mayor Williams is pleased to announce the Summer Youth Employment Opportunity for Natchitoches youth ages 16-18.

The city of Natchitoches is looking for youth to fulfill duties such as litter abatement, administrative tasks, lawn care maintenance (if 18), among other responsibilities. Gainful employment with the city of Natchitoches will occur during the months of June and July with a tentative start date of Wednesday, June 1, 2022.

Interested youth may apply for an opportunity to work for the city of Natchitoches during the summer by retrieving an application from City Hall at 700 Second Street, Natchitoches, LA 71457 or apply online at www.natchitochesla.gov/content/youth-summer-employment-natchitoches.

For more information, please call the Natchitoches City Hall at (318) 352-2772.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 City of Natchitoches. All rights reserved.