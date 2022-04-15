Alexandria City Council recommends raising pay increases to 10% for city employees

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria City Council has made a recommendation to increase Mayor Jeff Hall’s proposed eight percent pay increase to 10 percent for city employees for the 2022-2023 Operating and Capital Budget.

Council president Catherine Davidson said she will argue for the pay raise to be increased to 12 percent when the matter gets brought back up in front of the full council at the next council meeting on April 19.

If approved, all classified full-time non-fire and non-police city employees would receive at least a 10 percent pay increase while all non-classified city employees would get an eight percent pay raise.

Currently, the city’s lowest-paid employee makes $10.65 an hour. Councilwoman Davidson said this pay raise would not only be sustainable but would also make the jobs more attractive.

“The disparage in payment and pay in our salaries is way beyond the 12 percent,” said Davidson. “I will ask and be a proponent for 12 percent. We owe them 12 dollars an hour.”

The city council is scheduled to vote on the budget with the amendments made to it at next Tuesday’s council meeting.

During the budget meeting, Davidson did ask members of the council and the administration to consider spending $5.4 million to improve public safety in the city including providing better equipment for the Alexandria Police Department.

The funds would come directly from the American Rescue Plan Act. According to Davidson, the City of Alexandria was allotted over $10 million and half of that money is being used for infrastructure projects.

Davidson is asking that when they receive the rest of the funds next month, to be able to use it on new police cars, body cameras and tasers for officers.

“Having state-of-the-art equipment attracts people,” said Davidson. “You don’t have to pay them a lot more if they have a new car or a take-home car and the state of the art tasers, body cameras, car cameras, digitized evidence and those types of things. It’s the perks of your job.”

The funds from the American Rescue Plan Act do not affect the 2022-2023 budget. The $5.4 million has not been allocated yet to anything specific area or project.

