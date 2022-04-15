Moreauville man arrested for bringing contraband into APSO DC-1

AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - According to the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office, a Moreauville man has been arrested for introduction of contraband into the APSO DC-1 Jail.

APSO intercepted intercepted controlled dangerous substances during a booking process on April 7. Justin Matthew Rachal, 28, was found to have concealed in his sweatpants over 50 ecstasy pills and about 30 grams of synthetic marijuana.

Over 50 ecstasy pills and approximately 30 grams of synthetic marijuana. (APSO)

Rachal was being booked for probation/parole violation, domestic abuse battery, domestic abuse child endangerment and resisting arrest/officer.

Rachal was arrested for further charges of possession of schedule I drugs with intent to distribute (two counts) and introduction of contraband into a penal facility.

Bond for Rachal was set at $40,000. He remains in jail at this time.

