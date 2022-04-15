Offense explodes for 16 runs as LSUA splits doubleheader at LCU

PINEVILLE, La. (LSUA) - Lauryn McMahon’s big game in the first game of a Red River Athletic Conference doubleheader against Louisiana Christian helped the LSUA softball team earn a split on Thursday evening at Wildcat Park.

LSUA (13-22 overall, 10-10 RRAC) won the first game 7-1 before LCU (23-15, 12-6) held off a late rally to take the second game 11-9.

The split marks the third consecutive road split against three of the top four teams in the RRAC, previously splitting road series against Houston-Victoria and Texas A&M-Texarkana.

McMahon tallied two extra base hits in her first two at-bats and LSUA took advantage of three first inning errors to jump ahead early and coast to the 7-1 victory.

McMahon, a senior from Rosepine, La., blasted her second home run of the season in the first inning to cap a four-run inning for the Generals.

Both of McMahon’s homers have come at Wildcat Park, also hitting one in the doubleheader against Texas A&M-Texarkana on March 15.

The Generals took advantage of three Wildcats errors in the first, including the first two batters, to put the visitors in a good spot early. Ashlynn Pauwels grounded a base hit through the right side, driving in a pair of runs.

McMahon had a two-run double that hit high off the wall in left center to scratch across another run.

While the Generals were pushing runners across home plate, Anjahnelle Townsend was keeping the Wildcats off the scoreboard herself.

She allowed just two runs in her 3.1 scoreless innings before being replaced by Odette Lopez.

In her 3.2 innings, Lopez surrendered just three hits and one unearned run, finishing off the LSUA victory.

In the nightcap, the Generals fell short in their seventh inning rally. Down to 11-6 heading into the final frame, LSUA scored three times to cut it to 11-9, but a bullet from Brylee Kelley headed for the left field corner was speared at third base by Bella Houck to end the game.

The Wildcats answered three runs in the first by LSUA with nine runs in the first two innings to take a 9-5 lead. It ballooned to 11-5 after four innings before the Generals rallied to make things interesting late.

Whenever LSUA scored a run, LCU answered quickly. LSUA scored five in the first two innings, but LCU countered with nine.

The Generals had 13 hits, as five players had two hits in the game. Sabrina Carter had two hits in four at-bats with four RBI.

Five Wildcats players had two runs driven in to lead them to the win.

LSUA heads back to Generals Field on April 19 for a battle with Jarvis Christian. It begins a stretch of six straight games at home for the Generals, also playing Our Lady of the Lake and Texas A&M-San Antonio.

They end the season with a doubleheader at Texas College before the RRAC Tournament begins.

Game 1: LSUA 7, LCU 1

The Generals fired off to a fast start, as the first five batters reached to put LSUA in front 4-0 early. The first two batters reached on errors, which set up a two-run single through the right side from Pauwels to put the visitors in front first.

McMahon launched her second home run of the season to left field on the very next batter to tally two more runs in the first. The ball was lofted to left and the wind carried the ball over the wall.

The senior went 2-for-3 with the homer and three RBI, while Pauwels added a pair of hits and two runs driven in. LSUA out-hit LCU 10-5 in the game.

McMahon hit an RBI double her next at-bat in the second to put the Generals in front by five.

Townsend threw 3.1 clean innings, but she had to work to fight out of the first. A single off the bat of Lexie Marks and a walk to Kayla Dauthier put runners on first and second with two outs, but Townsend induced a ground ball to third base from Houck to retire the side.

The freshman pitcher retired seven of the next eight batters before Lopez was tabbed to replace Townsend.

In the fourth, Sabrina Carter belted a two-run double off Coaker to push across two more runs and make the score 7-0.

Coaker surrendered seven runs in the game, but only three were earned, as the Wildcats committed four errors in the game.

In addition to her work in the circle, Coaker hit a sacrifice fly to left field for the lone run for LCU.

Emma Hunt collected two of the Wildcats five hits in the contest.

Game 2: LCU 11, LSUA 9

As much as LSUA scored in the second game, it could have been more, as one of the themes from the second game was missed opportunities.

The Generals scored nine times, but left 13 runners on base in seven innings, including seven in the first three innings.

In the first inning, the Generals vaulted out to a 3-0 lead on singles from Carter and Savannah Boyd, as well as a fielder’s choice from Amber Giddens.

Carter was the star for the Generals in the second game, going 2-for-4 with four RBI.

However, LSUA was unable to bring more home and left the bases loaded.

Carter brought home two more in the second, but the team left two more stranded in the second and third innings.

In the bottom of the first, LCU responded to LSUA’s three with a five-spot to grab the lead for the first time in the day.

Desiree Squires started the scoring for the Wildcats with a one-out double, but the final four runs were all scored with two outs.

Back-to-back run-scoring hits from Houck and Coaker not only tied the score but chased LSUA starter Elise Lamartiniere from the game. But BreAnna Corkern joined the fun with a two-run hit in the next at-bat to take the 5-3 lead after the first.

The Wildcats scored four more runs to take the lead for good in the second after LSUA tied it on a Carter two-run single tied the game in the top half of the second.

Hits from Squires, Houck and Miah Broussard pushed across the four runs, chasing reliever Taylor Spencer from the game.

Overall, LCU scored runs in its first four innings to build a comfortable 11-5 advantage before LSUA fought back within striking distance in the final inning.

Down four with two outs in the final inning, Bobbie Amond battled in a tough at-bat and came through with a two-run single to cut the deficit to two runs.

But Kelley’s line drive, which would have been her third hit of the game, that was ticketed for the left field corner that would have put the tying runner in scoring position was snared by Houck at third base.

In addition to Kelley and Carter, Bailey McCleary, Bailey Layton and Katherine Atkins all had two hits as well. McCleary reached all five times, collecting two hits and drawing three walks.

