Week 5: Legislators look to protect nursing home residents, push for constitutional carry

BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - Since Hurricane Ida ripped through Southeast Louisiana and displaced hundreds of nursing home residents, lawmakers have been trying to find a way to prevent another crisis like what happened at the Independence facility.

Sen. Kirk Talbot was just one legislator this week looking to make a change with Senate Bill 167.

Currently, the law requires nursing homes to have an emergency preparedness plan that meets certain criteria, including a contracted primary sheltering host site outside of the area of risk, a contract or agreement with a transportation company and staff plans for evacuations.

The proposed bill would add the requirement of a detailed plan to address power outages when evacuation is not required. It would also require the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) to confirm the plan meets all requirements, followed by an inspection of emergency host sites by the state fire marshal’s office.

Before a license or renewal can be issued, the nursing home will need clearance from the fire marshal’s office that it has met plan requirements.

When asked about whether the changes would increase costs for the fire marshal’s office, Chief Butch Browning said, “This is one of the things in my 34 years of public safety, you just do it because it’s the right thing to do. And again, we also feel that doing these things make our emergency jobs a lot easier because you know what happens if these nursing home operators don’t have the support and be able to know where to go and they stay in harm’s way. So, you just got to do it.”

House Bill 37 by State Rep. Danny McCormick looks to provide for constitutional carry. The bill would allow for the concealed carry of a weapon by anyone 21 years of age or older without a state-issued permit.

The bill is co-authored by several Central Louisiana representatives, including Gabe Firment (R-District 22), Mike Johnson (R-District 27), Charles Owen (R-District 30) and Rodney Schamerhorn (R-District 24).

HB37 is awaiting final passage in the House.

A similar bill by State Sen. Jay Morris (R-District 35) was vetoed by Gov. John Bel Edwards in the last session. Even though it passed both chambers, lawmakers failed to override the veto in a veto override session.

A few weeks ago, legislation looking to create a hybrid centralized sales tax collection system went through a Senate committee. Since then, House Speaker Clay Schexnayder has received a lot of criticism for the renewed efforts, seeing that voters were the ones who said “no” to it in November.

Among those criticizing are the executive directors of the Sheriff, School Board, Police Jury, and Municipal Associations. Each of them signed a letter of opposition to Schexnayder earlier this week. Their support is seen as essential to the success of the bill.

