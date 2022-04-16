Grant Cougars pitch shutout in first round against Knights to advance

DRY PRONG, La. (KALB) - The Grant Cougars dominated from the opening pitch on April 15, 2022, beating North Webster 11-0 in five innings.

In the second inning, Taylor Lasyone hit a grand slam to open up a huge eight-nothing lead. Then, former ACA Athlete Of The Week Mckenna Howell homered one in and the game was pretty much out of reach.

The Cougars advance to the second round, waiting to see who they will host.

