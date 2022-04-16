LIVE: Large destructive tornado confirmed
FULTON COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A tornado warning has been issued for parts of Region 8. The Region 8 StormTeam is currently live on-air and online with coverage.
The National Weather Service confirmed a large and extremely dangerous move between Sharp, Randolph, and Lawrence Counties.
A viewer in Cherokee Village told Region 8 News the front of his home is gone, cars are crushed and there’s softball-sized hail.
