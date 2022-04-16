Offensive balance leads LSUA to win at UHV to complete sweep

VICTORIA, TX. (KALB) -Four players drove in three runs, as the strong offensive showing carried over from Friday, as the LSUA baseball team completed the Red River Athletic Conference sweep against Houston-Victoria, winning 13-5, on Saturday at Riverside Stadium.

Cameron Daigle completed a stellar series against UHV with a 3-for-5 effort, scoring three runs and tallying three runs driven in. In the series, he went 8-for15 with nine runs scored and 11 RBI.

Jordan Ardoin has seven hits in his last seven official at-bats over the past two games, scoring four runs and driving in three runs. He also walked three times to reach in all six at-bats. The sophomore’s home runs in the ninth inning capped a six-run inning to blow the game open.

LSUA (25-11 overall, 22-5 RRAC) swept its third road series in league play, also sweeping Our Lady of the Lake and Wiley. Overall, the Generals finished 13-5 on the road in RRAC games.

“Once again William Vice was able to give us a great start today and we were able to execute offensively early to get a lead and then explode in the last inning to put the game away,” LSUA Interim Head Baseball Coach Kody Gautreaux said. “Overall, it was a great weekend and a big sweep going into the last two weekends of conference.”

The Generals held a close 3-2 lead going into the fifth inning, but LSUA tallied three runs to gain breathing room. Daigle singled to begin the inning and after a sacrifice bunt, Peyton Marcantel cracked his seventh home run of the season to push the lead to 6-3.

The seven home runs ties him for the fourth-most in a single season in program history.

LSUA’s lead was pushed to 7-2 following a Daigle RBI single in the seventh inning.

Freshman Will Vice allowed two runs in the first two innings, including a leadoff home run from Raul Lopez, but went into cruise control for the next three innings. Overall, the freshman retired 11 in a row, and the offense took advantage.

He improved to 6-0 on the season.

UHV (19-19, 14-13) scored three in the seventh and eighth innings to cut the LSUA lead to 7-5, the last coming on an Amilcar Montanez home run, the first earned run surrendered by Brandon Noel this season. But the Generals responded with six in the ninth to put the game away.

Ian Mullen came in for the ninth and allowed a meaningless two-out single, but retired Hayden Leopold to finish off the sweep.

For the third time in the three-game series, LSUA scored in the first inning. This time it was a bases loaded walk to Marcantel and RBI single from Ivan Prejean.

Prejean went 2-for-4 in the triumph with three RBI, including a home run, which began that six-run ninth.

LSUA has 33 home runs this season, which is tied for the third-most in program history for a season. The top two are 37 (2019) and 42 (2021).

UHV came back with single runs in the first and second but were held off the board by Vice until the sixth.

Bryson Broussard had two hits for the Generals, one of four Generals with multiple hits. Lopez, Montanez and Cade Mitscherling all had two hits for UHV.

The Generals finish their 12-game road trip with a visit to Division I Northwestern State and cross-parish rival Louisiana Christian, which will be a non-conference game despite the fact that the two teams are in the same conference.

After the road trip, LSUA heads back home for the final seven games of the season against Texas College and rival LSU-Shreveport, as well as an exhibition game against Division I Northwestern State in between.

