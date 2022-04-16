Offensive onslaught powers LSUA to doubleheader sweep at UHV

VICTORIA, Texas (LSUA) - The LSUA baseball team scored 36 runs, including coming from seven down in game two, as it came away with two massive road victories on Friday in a Red River Athletic Conference doubleheader against Houston-Victoria at Riverside Stadium.

LSUA (24-11 overall, 21-5 RRAC) came back from a 14-7 deficit to score 14 of the game’s final 15 runs to win a high-scoring affair 21-15 following a 15-6 victory in game one behind a lethal offense and six strong innings from Seth Trahan.

With Louisiana Christian dropping two at Texas A&M-Texarkana and Southwest splitting at Huston-Tillotson, the Generals are three games clear of third place.

In game two, the Generals fell behind by seven runs, but chipped away and blew past UHV with a six-run eighth inning to turn a 15-14 deficit into a 20-15 advantage, and LSUA held on to complete the sweep of the doubleheader.

Peyton Marcantel, who had a monster game, hit an RBI double to tie the score at 15, bringing around pinch-runner Trace Galloway. The sophomore catcher went 4-for-6 with a home run in the ninth inning, driving in two, both of which came in the final two innings.

With the contest tied with two outs in the eighth, Julien Kliebert came up with one of the biggest hits in his career, a go-ahead two-run home run to put the Generals in front.

The sophomore had three hits in four at-bats, scoring four times and driving in three.

Daigle reached on an error, which scored a run, and Jordan Ardoin and Brant Leslie followed with RBI hits to put LSUA in front 20-15 after eight. Ardoin went 4-for-4 with three RBI, while Leslie had two hits in five at-bats and tied Daigle’s four RBI with four of his own.

It was a game of runs, as LSUA took a 7-3 lead in the second inning on a six-run inning. The Jaguars came back with two each in the second and third before a seven-spot in the fourth to grab the 14-7 advantage.

In the seven-run inning for UHV, the first six batters reached, including two by error. Ty Williams and Amilcar Montanez tallied the go-ahead hits to push UHV in front 9-7. All in all, 11 Jaguars came to the plate, as they plated seven to go ahead 14-7.

The Generals chipped away, scoring at least one run in the final five innings to come all the way back, finishing it off with the big eighth inning.

Lost in the shuffle due to the offense putting up video game numbers was the appearance by Slone Greaves.

The sophomore from Palacios, TX, gave up hits to his first three batters and four total in the fourth inning, but re-grouped to only surrender one run in the final five innings to earn his first victory of the season.

In his final five frames, he allowed just one run on two hits. He held down an offense, which scored 14 runs in the first four innings to just one in the final five to give the offense time to complete the comeback.

In the second game, Daigle, a junior from Brusly, La., collected three hits, including his first home run, as the Generals pounded out 11 hits.

The offense ambushed UHV starting pitcher Tyler Price, scoring one in the first and eight more in the second, tagging him for nine runs in 1.1 innings.

LSUA’s first four batters reached in the deciding second inning, with the biggest hit coming off the bat of Julien Kliebert, whose only hit of the game came on a two-run single to put the visitors in front 3-0.

Daigle and Jordan Ardoin followed with RBI hits with a passed ball in between. Peyton Marcantel and Zack Larson each brought around runs on hits as well in the inning. Overall, eight Generals crossed the plate on seven hits to bust open the game.

While the offense was piling on the runs, Trahan was keeping a potent Jaguars lineup off the board.

Trahan allowed a leadoff double in the first and three straight one-out singles in the second but was able to fight his way out of both situations.

With the bases loaded in the second inning with one out, Trahan induced a fly ball by Clayton Wenske and a force out by Raul Lopez to escape the jam.

Following back-to-back doubles to begin the third inning, he buckled down and retired 12 of the last 14 batters he faced, surrendering just a hit by pitch in the third and walk in the fourth.

The Generals scored six more in the fourth through sixth innings to blow the game wide open. Daigle homered in the fifth inning for his first home run of the season.

“What a day,” LSUA Interim Head Baseball Coach Kody Gautreaux said. “This team once again showed that it’s willing to fight tooth and nail until the last strike is thrown. In the first game, we were able to get out in front early and hold the lead the whole game.

“The second game was a battle for all nine innings. We were able to put together some good at-bats late in the game and ultimately put up enough runs to win the game. Hunter Meche didn’t have his best stuff, but Slone Greaves came in and was able to give us a chance in the late innings with some great pitching.”

LSUA finishes up its 12-game road trip with the final game of the series on Saturday at noon before visiting Division I Northwestern State on Tuesday and a non-conference game against cross-parish rival Louisiana Christian.

After the road trip, LSUA heads back home for the final seven games of the season against Texas College and rival LSU-Shreveport, as well as an exhibition game against Division I Northwestern State in between.

Game 1: LSUA 15, UHV 6

The Generals put on their hitting shoes prior to the game and they did not stop hitting until the game finished.

Five players had multi-RBI games, led by Daigle’s four.

LSUA set the tone for the game by scoring a run in the first. Daigle reached on an error, went to third on a wild pitch and came home on a double steal to give LSUA the early lead.

Trahan worked his way out of a leadoff double situation by retiring the next three batters before the offense poured it on.

The sophomore allowed one run on six hits in six innings, striking out four to improve to 6-1 on the season.

LSUA scored eight runs, sending up 13 to the plate. The eight runs are the most since scoring nine in the ninth frame of a 17-2 win at Jarvis Christian.

LSUA scored the eight runs on seven hits but were aided by two hit by pitches and a walk. The inning started with two out of the first three batters being plunked, which set the stage for the big inning.

In the big inning, Marcantel recorded both of his hits, going 2-for-3 with a pair of RBI on the afternoon.

The Generals scored in five of the first six innings to build the sizeable advantage and Daigle finished his day with a two-run single in the sixth to push the lead to 14-1 in the sixth. In the seventh, Julian Meza earned his first plate appearance of the season and since his injury.

He missed much of last season and the entire season up to this point. Meza hit a double in his first game back.

The Jaguars fought back with five in the ninth, but Rene Solis came on and killed off the rally by retiring the final two batters to finish off the victory.

Game 2: LSUA 21, UHV 15

The game was not for weak-hearted individuals. The twists and turns from the game would have made for a Hollywood movie. LSUA scored 14 runs in the final five innings, tallying at least one in every inning, to fight back from a 14-7 deficit heading into the fifth. The Generals scored 14 of the game’s last 15 runs to claim victory.

LSUA made its mark with a six-run inning in the eighth to take control. The Generals came into the inning trailing by one, but Marcantel’s one-out double tied the game before LSUA scored five runs with two outs to grab the lead.

Marcantel hit his team-best sixth home run in the ninth. That total moves him into the top 10 for most home runs in a season in program history, tying himself with four players, including former teammate Louis Morgan, for eighth place.

Trailing by seven, the Generals chipped away, scoring seven runs in three innings and UHV scored once and the Jaguars held a one-run lead.

In the fifth, LSUA had the bases loaded with nobody out, aided by a pair of walks. As a team, the Generals drew 12 bases on balls. That led to a sacrifice fly and fielder’s choice to cut the deficit to five.

LSUA scored three more in the sixth and two more in the seven on hits by Kliebert and Bryson Broussard.

Broussard had three hits in the game and drove in a pair.

But the Generals stranded the bases loaded in the seventh when trying to tie the score. LSUA left 14 runners on base, so even though they scored 21, they were that much closer to scoring even more.

After scoring just one run in the first six innings in game one, the Jaguars were ready to hit in the second contest. Down 1-0, Zach Lee hit an RBI single and Amilcar Montanez hit a two-run triple to give UHV the lead.

Montanez was a thorn in LSUA’s side in the contest, going 3-of-4 with a team-high four RBI in the game.

The Generals did damage with two outs, as 16 of their 21 runs were scored after the second out was recorded, including all six in the second and five of the six in the eighth.

Down 3-1 in the second, the Generals posted four straight two-out hits to score the six runs. The biggest blows were back-to-back two-run singles from Daigle and Leslie.

The Jaguars scored twice each in the next two innings to tie the score before the big seven-run frame to force LSUA to play catch-up the rest of the game.

In the seven-run inning, UHV chased LSUA starter Hunter Meche, and the Generals brought in Greaves. The new reliever for the Generals allowed hits to the first three Jaguars batters but settled down after that and was able to finish the game and earn the win.

Hayden Leopold hit a two-out home run for UHV in the bottom of the second to draw the home team closer. It was his lone hit and he recorded three RBI, only trailing Montanez in that category for the Jaguars.

Copyright 2022 LSUA. All rights reserved.