Main Street Truck Park hosts Easter egg hunt

By Alex Orenczuk
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 12:05 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - On Saturday, April 16, 2022, the Main Street Truck Park in Pineville hosted an Easter celebration complete with an Easter egg hunt.

Kids and parents alike came to the park for the hunt and enjoyed the food from the food trucks. There was also face painting, and Ol’ Mel’s Farm brought some baby goats and bunnies for folks to see.

Although there were thousands of eggs, the kids did not waste any time finding them.

“We had about three thousand eggs out here, and they lasted about four minutes,” said Amanda Kowatz, Main Street Truck Park Manager. “We just wanted a place for kids to come out right before Easter and just have a good day.”

This event is just one of many the Truck Park has planned. For more info on future events, CLICK HERE.

