Shooting in Rapides Parish on Easter Sunday leaves one dead

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a deadly shooting in Rapides Parish on Easter Sunday.

According to RPSO, the office received a call around 1 p.m. about a shooting on England Drive.

Deputies responded and located a victim who suffered from what appeared to be gunshot wounds to the torso. The victim was not conscious and not breathing when deputies arrived. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two subjects, who witnesses say were involved, were taken into custody and detained without incident. Their identities have not been released by RPSO.

According to initial information, there was a verbal altercation which led to the shooting.

This investigation remains ongoing and more information will be released as it is made available.

