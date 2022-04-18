17-year-old killed in Marksville shooting on Saturday

MARKSVILLE, La. (KALB) - According to the Marksville Police Department, a 17-year-old was shot and killed Saturday on Ferdinand Street.

Details are limited at this time. No arrests have been made.

MPD is continuing their investigation. We will provide more details as they become available.

