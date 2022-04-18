Advertisement

9-year-old dies in Rapides Parish crash

(MGN Images)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A nine-year-old passenger died in a single-vehicle accident on Louisiana Hwy 1 on April 17.

A 30-year-old driver from Marksville was traveling southbound on Hwy 1 in a 2002 Ford Escape. For unknown reasons, the driver passed a southbound vehicle, lost control of her vehicle, left the road and struck a utility pole and several trees.

The driver had four juvenile passengers in the vehicle. Three of the four juveniles had moderate injuries and were sent to a hospital for treatment. The nine-year-old passenger had severe injuries. He was sent to a hospital but eventually died from his injuries. The juvenile was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver, who was also wearing a seatbelt, had moderate injuries and was treated at a local hospital.

A routine toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead following England Drive shooting on Sunday
Alexandria man fatally shot at Third Street, Willow Glen Road Sunday night; 2 injured
Main Street Truck Park hosts Easter egg hunt
Cathy Pearson, the mother of Thomas Coutee Jr., shows off her shirt shortly after Rapides...
Kayla Giles sentenced to life plus 30 years
Justin Matthew Rachal,
Moreauville man arrested for bringing contraband into APSO DC-1

Latest News

Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's Nightside Forecast
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's Nightside Forecast
Natchitoches woman dies in Winn Parish crash
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations
4/18/2022 Tyler's Good Day Cenla Forecast
4/18/2022 Tyler's Good Day Cenla Forecast