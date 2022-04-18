Alexandria man fatally shot at Third Street, Willow Glen Road Sunday night; 2 injured

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man has died and two others injured following multiple shootings Sunday night in the Third Street and Willow Glen Road area.

The Alexandria Police Department said an officer was on patrol near the Third Street area around 9:30 p.m. Sunday, when multiple gunshots could be heard nearby at the Willow Glen Road intersection. The officer then heard gunshots from different locations. More officers arrived and they determined gunshots had been fired in several locations.

During the investigation, APD learned that Kingie Coutee, 21, a victim from the shooting, had been admitted to the hospital. He died from a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

A female victim from the shooting also arrived at the hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to her leg. She was treated and released. It was later learned a third victim at another hospital was admitted for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his leg. He was also treated and released.

APD said the investigation is ongoing. If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at (318) 441-6460, or APD Dispatch (318) 441-6559.

