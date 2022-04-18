Advertisement

Boston airport terminal evacuated over video game console

People are seen leaving a terminal at Boston's Logan International Airport on Sunday amid an...
People are seen leaving a terminal at Boston's Logan International Airport on Sunday amid an evacuation.(Source: Courtesy Christine Pierson/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 8:13 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A video game console briefly disrupted Easter travel at Boston’s Logan International Airport.

On Sunday afternoon, Transportation Security Administration agents screened a checked bag with a potentially suspicious item inside.

As a precaution, some passengers were evacuated from the terminal.

However, after the Massachusetts State Police bomb squad took a closer look, they realized it was a PlayStation video game console that looked a little battered with age.

After that confirmation, things went back to normal at the terminal.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead following England Drive shooting on Sunday
Main Street Truck Park hosts Easter egg hunt
Cathy Pearson, the mother of Thomas Coutee Jr., shows off her shirt shortly after Rapides...
Kayla Giles sentenced to life plus 30 years
Police say nine people were shot at a South Carolina club.
US rocked by 3 mass shootings during Easter weekend; 2 dead
Justin Matthew Rachal,
Moreauville man arrested for bringing contraband into APSO DC-1

Latest News

Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's Nightside Forecast
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's Nightside Forecast
1 dead following England Drive shooting on Sunday
Alexandria man fatally shot at Third Street, Willow Glen Road Sunday night; 2 injured
Pastors in Detroit gave away free gas over the Easter weekend.
Detroit pastors fill gas tanks over Easter weekend