Carter earns RRAC Player of the Week

Sabrina Carter drove in six runs this past week in a doubleheader at Louisiana Christian(Cameron Mosely, LSUA Sports Media)
By Jonathon Zenk
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 3:38 PM CDT
ALEXANDRIA, La. (LSUA) - The LSUA softball team has played much better ball as of late, splitting three straight road series against three of the top four teams in the Red River Athletic Conference.

Due to her strong play in the split this past Thursday at Louisiana Christian, Sabrina Carter earned the Generals their first RRAC Player of the Week award of the season, the conference announced on Monday.

Carter, a senior from Georgetown, La., drove in six runs in the doubleheader, going 3-for-8 in the process.

On the season, the infielder is hitting .329 with 18 RBI, scoring 10. Over her last three games, she is hitting .500 (5-for-10).

It is the first time an LSUA softball player has been chosen as the conference Player/Pitcher of the Week since Haylee Tidwell in April 2021.

The Generals (13-22 overall, 10-10 RRAC) return to Alexandria for six consecutive games, starting on Tuesday evening against Jarvis Christian. They also play league-leading Our Lady of the Lake and Texas A&M-San Antonio.

