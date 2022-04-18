Cleco donates to Fallen Linemen Organization in honor of Line Mechanic Appreciation Day

The following information has been provided by Cleco:

In recognition of Line Mechanic Appreciation Day, Cleco donated $5,000 to the Fallen Linemen Organization (FLO) in Madisonville, La., a group dedicated to memorializing fallen electrical line workers across the country and caring for families who have lost or are impacted by a severe injury of a loved one in the line of duty.

“Our line mechanics perform a critical job, oftentimes in hazardous conditions, to deliver safe, reliable power to communities across Louisiana,” said Clint Robichaux, Cleco director of distribution operations and reliability. “They serve as first responders during storms and other disasters, so it’s comforting to know that if an accident were to happen on the job, organizations like FLO are there to support the line mechanic and their family emotionally and financially.”

“We’re truly thankful for Cleco’s continued support of line workers and their families,” said Mike Boyd, executive director of FLO. “Cleco’s generous donation helps us continue our mission of honoring the lives of the friends and family members lost in the line of duty.”

Cleco Line Mechanics:

Distribute power to 290,000 Cleco customers across Louisiana

Maintain over 12,000 miles of distribution lines and 1,300 miles of transmission lines

Earned 26 Edison Electric Institute (EEI) Emergency Response Awards for their outstanding response in power restoration following severe weather events – 15 for their outstanding storm response locally and 11 for assisting other electric utilities with power restoration following a severe weather event or natural disaster.

“Our line mechanics are some of the hardest workers I know,” said Robichaux. “From back-to-back hurricanes in the fall of 2020, back-to-back ice storms in early 2021 and Hurricane Ida in August 2021, our line mechanics have remained steadfast in their commitment to restore power quickly and safely. They are dedicated and resilient, and I am proud to work alongside them.”

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 Cleco. All rights reserved.