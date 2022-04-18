Daigle earns second RRAC Player of the Week award of season

ALEXANDRIA, La. (LSUA) - For the second time in three weeks, Cameron Daigle has won Red River Athletic Conference Player of the Week, the conference announced on Monday.

Daigle, a junior from Brusly, La., crushed the ball in the series sweep on the road against Houston-Victoria, going 8-for-15 with nine runs scored and 11 runs driven in, including a home run.

On the season, the infielder is hitting .330 with one home run and 22 RBI. His 35 runs scored lead the team.

It is the third time a Generals player has earned Player of the Week and sixth time an LSUA player has been honored this season.

Luke Benoit was chosen as the Player of the Week on March 7, as well as Daigle himself winning it on April 4.

The Generals (25-11 overall, 22-5 RRAC) has two more road games this season, at Northwestern State on Tuesday and Louisiana Christian on Wednesday.

Following the road trip, LSUA heads back home for the final seven games of the season against Texas College and rival LSU-Shreveport, as well as an exhibition game against Division I Northwestern State in between.

