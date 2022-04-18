EF-2 tornado confirmed in Winn Parish from the April 13 severe weather event

WINN PARISH, La. (KALB) - The National Weather Service out of Shreveport, Louisiana has confirmed an EF-2 tornado occurred in Winn Parish in North Central Louisiana from the round of severe weather on Wednesday, April 13, 2022.

This confirmed tornado had an EF-2 rating with estimated peak winds of 115 mph, a path length of over 19 miles and a path width of 625 yards.

It was on the ground from 5:11 p.m., seven miles southeast of the Sikes community in Winn Parish, and lifted at 5:28 p.m. two miles northwest of the Columbia community in Caldwell Parish.

Fortunately, there were no fatalities or injuries from this confirmed EF-2 tornado in Winn Parish.

Numerous trees were snapped and uprooted from this tornado. It tracked through a heavily wooded area in northeast Winn Parish and fortunately, most of the homes avoided damage due to the overall surroundings.

All the information regarding this confirmed tornado and the other confirmed tornadoes during the Wednesday, April 13, 2022 severe weather event can be found at this link: https://forecast.weather.gov/product.php?site=NWS&product=PNS&issuedby=SHV

