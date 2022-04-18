Advertisement

Natchitoches woman dies in Winn Parish crash

(25 News/Heart of Illinois ABC)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINN PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Natchitoches woman died on April 17 following a two-vehicle crash on Gum Springs Road near Dickerson Road.

Louisiana State Police said Daanna Kennedy, 32, was driving a 2014 Cadillac SRX, and was hit head-on by a 2004 Toyota Camry. The Camry driver crossed the centerlines from the northbound lane to the southbound lane.

Kennedy, who was not wearing a seatbelt, had severe injuries and was sent to a local hospital where she died. The driver of the Camry was wearing a seatbelt and had moderate injuries.

Routine toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead following England Drive shooting on Sunday
Alexandria man fatally shot at Third Street, Willow Glen Road Sunday night; 2 injured
Main Street Truck Park hosts Easter egg hunt
Cathy Pearson, the mother of Thomas Coutee Jr., shows off her shirt shortly after Rapides...
Kayla Giles sentenced to life plus 30 years
Justin Matthew Rachal,
Moreauville man arrested for bringing contraband into APSO DC-1

Latest News

Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's Nightside Forecast
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's Nightside Forecast
9-year-old dies in Rapides Parish crash
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations
4/18/2022 Tyler's Good Day Cenla Forecast
4/18/2022 Tyler's Good Day Cenla Forecast