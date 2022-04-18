Advertisement

Zwolle man killed in RV fire

The remains of an RV fire that occurred in Zwolle on 4/15/2022.
The remains of an RV fire that occurred in Zwolle on 4/15/2022.(Source: Louisiana State Fire Marshal's Office)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 5:20 PM CDT
SABINE PARISH, La. (KALB) - A man is dead following an RV fire that occurred on Henderson Street in Zwolle around 6 p.m. on Friday, April 15, 2022.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office said several individuals lived in the RV, but only one, a 59-year-old man, was inside at the time.

The victim was located in a bedroom area where he was last seen. Official identification and cause of death are pending with the Sabine Parish Coroner’s Office.

SFM is unable to rule out the possibility of unsafe smoking practices or improper electrical wiring as potential causes. In addition, this RV did not have working smoke alarms.

