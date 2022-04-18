Zwolle man killed in RV fire

SABINE PARISH, La. (KALB) - A man is dead following an RV fire that occurred on Henderson Street in Zwolle around 6 p.m. on Friday, April 15, 2022.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office said several individuals lived in the RV, but only one, a 59-year-old man, was inside at the time.

The victim was located in a bedroom area where he was last seen. Official identification and cause of death are pending with the Sabine Parish Coroner’s Office.

SFM is unable to rule out the possibility of unsafe smoking practices or improper electrical wiring as potential causes. In addition, this RV did not have working smoke alarms.

