Actor Ezra Miller arrested again on Hawaii’s Big Island

HONOLULU (AP) - Ezra Miller has been arrested again in Hawaii.

The actor known for playing the Flash in “Justice League” films was arrested on an assault charge.

Police say Miller became irate after being asked to leave a Big Island home and threw a chair, hitting a woman in the head.

Hawaii police spokesperson tells me a media release is incoming on this — David Mack (@davidmackau) April 19, 2022

This is Miller’s second arrest on the Big Island in recent weeks. The actor was arrested at a karaoke bar last month. Police say Miller grabbed a mic from a singing woman and lunged at a man playing darts.

Miller’s attorney didn’t immediately return a message seeking comment.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.