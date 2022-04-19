Ball Police seeking missing woman

BALL, La. (KALB) - The Ball Police Department is asking for help in locating a missing woman, April Marie Patterson.

Patterson is described as a black female, last seen leaving the Timbertrails Apartments on April 4, wearing gray sweat pants, a gray short sleeve T-shirt with a pink design on the front and black house slippers.

Family members reported Patterson as missing to Ball Police on April 19.

If anyone has any information on her whereabouts, please contact the Ball Police Department at 318-640-4673.

