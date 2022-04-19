Advertisement

CDC launches new forecasting center for infectious diseases

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention launched an infectious disease forecasting...
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention launched an infectious disease forecasting center Tuesday.(Source: CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 12:46 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) – A new U.S. government center aims to become the National Weather Service for infectious diseases — an early warning system to help guide the response to COVID-19 and future pandemics.

The new Center for Forecasting and Outbreak Analytics launched Tuesday. Its leaders say predicting the course of the COVID-19 pandemic in the U.S. has been hampered by data-collection problems.

In contrast, the United Kingdom uses regular population sampling with swab tests and blood draws to get a clearer picture of who’s been infected, said Marc Lipsitch, the new center’s science director. He said similar sampling should be considered in the U.S.

And the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention needs to have better access to data from state governments and hospitals, said Caitlin Rivers, the center’s associate director.

Officials are no longer enforcing the federal transportation mask mandate. (CNN, CNN'S LUCY KAFANOV, PAM EASON, JENNY MANGELSEN)

The CDC has been granted temporary authority for COVID-19 data collection, but the agency broadly relies on voluntary reporting and complex data agreements with states, Rivers said.

The center is housed at the CDC. Its initial $200 million in funding came from the 2021 coronavirus relief package. The center has awarded $21 million to academic institutions to develop modeling and forecasting methods.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Janice David
Police say murder suspect streamed gruesome killing via Instagram Live
John Grimes, Jr.
Rapides Parish principal’s ‘cruelty to juveniles’ charge confirmed case of corporal punishment
April Marie Patterson
Ball Police seeking missing woman
9-year-old dies in Rapides Parish crash
Charquevya Kirkendall, 22
Woman arrested after purposely crashing car into vehicle to prevent her child from being taken to hospital

Latest News

Local civilians walk past a tank destroyed during heavy fighting in an area controlled by...
‘Days or hours left’: Russia tightens the noose in Mariupol
The U.S. Army parachute team the Golden Knights jump out of their aircraft before a baseball...
Parachute demo causes brief evacuation of US Capitol
The Nap Experience is workers a chance to take a break and a nap at work.
Napping at work? The Nap Experience wants you to do exactly that
NOPD officer Reginald Koeller, 38, was arrested Wednesday on allegations of dealing crack...
Veteran officer accused of dealing crack cocaine, police department says
A massive spike in outages was reported by Verizon cell phone users Wednesday afternoon.
Verizon customers report big spike in outages, other carriers see smaller spikes