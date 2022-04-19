Advertisement

Eastern Iowa honor flight carries 89 veterans to Washington

Veterans who fought in World War II, Vietnam, Korea, and other conflicts visited the memorials in the nation’s capital on Tuesday.
By Molly Martinez
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 3:54 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - After two years of groundings from the coronavirus pandemic, it was wheels up Tuesday for a group of veterans from Iowa.

The honor flight carried 89 veterans who fought in World War II, Vietnam, Korea and other conflicts.

For Vietnam veteran Randy Heubner, he still carries the trauma of war six decades later.

“Flashbacks, memories, bitterness,” said Heubner, “You know, that anger which I’d love to get over sometime. I still live with anger. Shouldn’t be that way.”

For fellow Vietnam veteran Carl Williams, the day was bittersweet.

“It brings up every possible memory of relationships that I had,” said Williams, “Without going into detail, I lost some friends.”

The day’s oldest honoree, 97-year-old Earl Hendrick who fought in World War II, said it’s a day for honoring the living, and remembering those who never made it home.

“I guess I’m the oldest one here today, but I do enjoy it” said Hendrick.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Janice David
Police say murder suspect streamed gruesome killing via Instagram Live
John Grimes, Jr.
Rapides Parish principal’s ‘cruelty to juveniles’ charge confirmed case of corporal punishment
April Marie Patterson
Ball Police seeking missing woman
9-year-old dies in Rapides Parish crash
Charquevya Kirkendall, 22
Woman arrested after purposely crashing car into vehicle to prevent her child from being taken to hospital

Latest News

Local civilians walk past a tank destroyed during heavy fighting in an area controlled by...
‘Days or hours left’: Russia tightens the noose in Mariupol
The U.S. Army parachute team the Golden Knights jump out of their aircraft before a baseball...
Parachute demo causes brief evacuation of US Capitol
The Nap Experience is workers a chance to take a break and a nap at work.
Napping at work? The Nap Experience wants you to do exactly that
NOPD officer Reginald Koeller, 38, was arrested Wednesday on allegations of dealing crack...
Veteran officer accused of dealing crack cocaine, police department says
A massive spike in outages was reported by Verizon cell phone users Wednesday afternoon.
Verizon customers report big spike in outages, other carriers see smaller spikes