Food Bank of Central Louisiana benefits from Fight Hunger. Spark Change. campaign.

Now in the third year of the COVID-19 pandemic, families and charitable food systems in central Louisiana continue to feel the economic impact, while also navigating the added effects of inflation and supply chain disruptions.

With one in five people in central Louisiana experiencing food insecurity, Walmart and Sam’s Club are supporting the Feeding America® nationwide network of food banks, including the Food Bank of Central Louisiana through the ninth annual Fight Hunger. Spark Change. campaign.

The campaign will run in-store and online from April 18-May 15.

There are three easy ways to support neighbors in need.

For every participating product purchased in-store or online at Walmart.com or SamsClub.com, the supplier will donate the monetary equivalent of at least one meal ($0.10) on behalf of a Feeding America member food bank at Walmart and five meals ($0.50) at Sam’s Club, up to applicable limits. See specially marked packages for full details.

Donate at check-out in stores or clubs or round-up at Walmart.com.

Donate at Feeding America’s Fight Hunger. Spark Change. campaign donation site at either www.FeedingAmerica.org/Walmart or www.FeedingAmerica.org/SamsClub.

“Central Louisiana has faced a number of challenges the past few years and we have worked hard to serve our neighbors in their time of need. Walmart and Sam’s Club have been a true partner in this effort,” Jayne Wright-Velez, executive director of the Food Bank of Central Louisiana. “We are grateful for Walmart, Sam’s Club and their suppliers, members and customers for their generous support.”

Fight Hunger, Spark Change

“Hunger knows no boundaries and affects all of our communities. For the ninth year, Walmart and Sam’s Club invite our customers, members and suppliers to join us in the fight against hunger and help neighbors in need by participating in the Fight Hunger. Spark Change. campaign,” said Kathleen McLaughlin, executive vice president and chief sustainability officer at Walmart and president of the Walmart Foundation. “Together, we can help communities live better by expanding access to healthy, nutritious food.”

The 21 participating suppliers for Walmart include: Abbott; BIMBO Bakeries, USA; BODYARMOR; Bush Brothers & Company; Campbell Soup Company; Ferrera Candy Company; General Mills; Great Value; Iovate Health Sciences; J. M. Smucker; Kellogg’s; Keurig Dr Pepper; Kraft Heinz; Materne North America; Monster Energy; Post Consumer Brands; Simply Good Foods; The Clorox Company; The Coca-Cola Company; Unilever; and United States Nutrition. The participating suppliers for Sam’s Club include: Cascade (Procter & Gamble); Dole Packaged Foods, LLC; General Mills; J. M. Smucker; Kellogg’s; Keurig Dr Pepper; Materne North America; Member’s Mark; Purina; and PEPSICO.

To learn more about the campaign, visit https://www.feedingamerica.org/aboutus/partners/current-promotions/fight-hunger-spark-change.

*Currently, $1 helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America® on behalf of local member food banks.

