Northwestern State softball game at Grambling canceled

NSU 9 Laney Roos
NSU 9 Laney Roos(Source: Brad Welborn/NSU)
By Brad Welborn
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 5:28 PM CDT
GRAMBLING, La. (NSU) - After weather forced the postponement of Northwestern State’s road contest at Grambling a week ago, fate intervened again and forced the cancelation of the game once and for all.

An administrative miscommunication forced the teams to call the home-and-home finale off and will not reschedule within the final two weeks of the season.

The Lady Demons return to action this weekend in their home finale series beginning with Friday’s doubleheader against UIW starting at 4 p.m.

For the latest on NSU softball follow @NSUDemonsSB on Twitter.

