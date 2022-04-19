Advertisement

Police finish searching area near Iowa for missing woman Ella Goodie

By Jade Moreau
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 6:02 PM CDT
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Authorities have wrapped up the two-day search of an area off I-10.

Multiple agencies were in the area near US 165, looking for clues in the disappearance of missing Scott woman Ella Goodie.

State Trooper Derek Senegal said the last known coordinates from a cell phone led officials to search the area for Goodie.

Police say a man jailed in Rapides Parish in another case, Brandon Jermaine Francisco, is believed to be the last person to see Goodie alive.

