Rapides Parish Library shares open letter for upcoming millage election

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Library Director, Celise A. Reech-Harper, has written an open letter to the members of Rapides Parish in preparation for the upcoming millage election. The letter reads:

To the Rapides Parish Community:

Amid the obstacles of the last two years, concerned individuals and institutions in Rapides Parish have more fully committed to the service of our community. The needs of our workers, educators, students, and children have motivated us to be better, to seek solutions, and pursue new ideas. As director, I am proud to say that the Rapides Parish Library was one of these institutions making changes for the betterment of the parish we serve. From PPE production for our healthcare workers to virtual programming for our children and WiFi for our students, the Library was consistently, enthusiastically supportive of our community’s needs and goals during the most trying of times.

While recent history placed a laser focus on the myriad ways your library serves the public, it is crucial to remember that we have eight decades of experience serving the people of Rapides Parish. Beginning in 1942 with books and newspapers offered for borrowing at a single location to the development of local community branches throughout our parish, your library has always endeavored to grow and adapt to meet changing needs. Today’s Bookmobile and digital services ensure that no matter where a Rapides Parish citizen may be, they can access the wealth of educational and entertainment opportunities their library provides.

In 2021, the Rapides Parish Library sought input from our community to decide upon the direction and foci of the coming years. The results of those conversations are a strategic plan for the years of 2023-2028 that encompasses growth in large print and digital material collections, greater space availability for business and educational meetings, more community partnerships, and upgrades to technology. Using the information gathered directly from those we serve, those of you reading this letter, we created clear goals for our future service that will guide our current decisions.

On April 30, 2022, the voters of Rapides Parish have their own critical decision to make for the future of our parish. They will decide whether the Library will continue to receive funding through the next decade. Every ten years, the voters choose whether to renew the current parish millage that provides for the funding of the library. In these challenging times, your library knows that a “yes” vote indicates the needs yet to be filled, the opportunities imagined, and the expectation of continued exceptional service and resources.

It is my wish, as a public servant and proud Cenla native, that you exercise your right to vote and voice your opinion of our library’s mission: Promoting literacy, guiding discovery, changing lives…for all.