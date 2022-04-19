ALL CLEAR: Shelter in place canceled for Plaquemine area hours after fire, chlorine spill at Olin plant on Dow site

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A fire and chlorine spill led to an order for residents in parts of Iberville parish to shelter in place Monday evening. That shelter in place order was lifted, and the all-clear given, just after midnight.

Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi says a fire broke out at the Olin plant, located on the property of Dow Chemical in Plaquemine, at 8:40 p.m. Monday. At that same time, a chlorine spill was reported at the facility. The sheriff says emergency sirens were sounded in the area to warn residents of the emergency.

On Friday, April 22 Clint Moore, Emergency Management Director with Iberville Parish stated that 30 people went to the hospital with chlorine-related injuries. Typical injuries related to chlorine poisoning. He does not believe any were bad or folks had to stay in the hospital long term.

Residents in Plaquemine were ordered to shelter in place after a fire and chlorine spill at a facility in Iberville Parish.

A photo from the scene showed a large plume of smoke billowing from the facility.

Parish President Mitch Ourso said the smell of chlorine was reported in the air several miles from the facility.

Smoke/ cloud picture taken near Dow Chemical. (Mike Tullier)

The fire was extinguished by 9:30 p.m. but crews were still working to contain the chlorine spill as late as 11:15 p.m., emergency officials said. The sheriff said air monitoring showed chlorine levels outside of the plant were not dangerously high. Because of that, no evacuations were ordered.

No injuries were reported but ambulances were staged in the area and local hospitals were put on standby, the sheriff said.

Residents in and around Plaquemine were initially ordered to stay indoors and shelter in place during the incident.

During the incident, officials shut down LA-1 in both directions near the scene. The roadway was reopened just after midnight.

Iberville Parish President J. Mitchell Ourso Jr. gives update on chlorine leak.

Olin Corporation issued a statement on the spill Wed., April 20.

Our chlorine release response efforts in Plaquemine continue. In an abundance of caution we will maintain the current level of alert until the system is free of chlorine. Monitoring confirms there is no risk of offsite exposure. No injuries have been reported in connection with the event. We are conducting a thorough analysis as we work to identify the cause. Olin is working with all appropriate agencies and we extend our sincere gratitude to the state and local emergency response personnel who have assisted throughout the event. The safety of our employees, the community, and our environment is always our top priority.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.