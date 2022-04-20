49 people arrested in Franklin Parish narcotics roundup

FRANKLIN PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrests of 49 people in the narcotics warrant round up. They released the following information on Wednesday:

“Sheriff Kevin Cobb reports that the Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division issued eighty-six arrest warrants on forty-nine individuals early Wednesday morning. These warrants are the result of investigations over the past several months throughout the entirety of Franklin Parish. Bonds range from $5,000.00 to $100,000.00. This investigation is part of our continued effort to disturb narcotic activity throughout the parish. Many of the individuals arrested are mid-level and street level dealers that are distributing illegal drugs in our communities daily, including to our children. Sheriff Cobb states, “Our children don’t deserve this, our communities don’t deserve this, and our parish doesn’t deserve this. Narcotics destroy lives, families and communities.”

“As in past operations which resulted in numerous arrests, the charges range from distribution of marijuana, methamphetamine, crack cocaine, powder cocaine, and various prescription medications. During these investigations, quantities of narcotics are seized and removed from our streets.

“This morning, beginning at 6:00 am we knocked on over 50 doors, and will continue to knock on doors until each individual is located. Several of these individuals were arrested this morning, and several more will be picked up in the days to come. The names of these individuals will be released at a later time, including names of those who have not been arrested.

“Our narcotics investigations are always ongoing. Over the coming months, additional arrests will be made. The criminal justice system continually has changed in recent years allowing narcotics offenders to be released early. Recidivism is an ongoing issue in Louisiana and in our community. Of the individuals charged, thirty-nine are previous offenders.”

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.