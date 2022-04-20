APD seeks help in finding missing teen

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is asking for help in finding a missing teenager.

Kalaya Demmons, 15, was last seen on April 13 leaving her home, wearing her school uniform of a white shirt and khaki pants. She’s described as about 5′6″ tall and weighs about 130 pounds.

If you have any information about Kalaya’s whereabouts, please contact the Alexandria Police Department at 318-449-5099.

