Advertisement

APD seeks help in finding missing teen

Kalaya Demmons
Kalaya Demmons(APD)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 10:19 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is asking for help in finding a missing teenager.

Kalaya Demmons, 15, was last seen on April 13 leaving her home, wearing her school uniform of a white shirt and khaki pants. She’s described as about 5′6″ tall and weighs about 130 pounds.

If you have any information about Kalaya’s whereabouts, please contact the Alexandria Police Department at 318-449-5099.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Janice David
Police say murder suspect streamed gruesome killing via Instagram Live
John Grimes, Jr.
Rapides Parish principal’s ‘cruelty to juveniles’ charge confirmed case of corporal punishment
ATM Crimes
ATM robbed on Commerce Street in Alexandria
Madison Square Events Center on Lee Street in Alexandria, La.
Confusion surrounding whether the event center on Lee Street was ordered to close following February shootings
School bus crash in Winnsboro, La.
NELA school bus crashes with children on board

Latest News

The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations
book
Christee Atwood Book Signing
social
Social Media Education Presentation
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's GDC Forecast
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's GDC Forecast
wayne
Downtown Rocks Tonight