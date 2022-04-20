ATM robbed on Commerce Street in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating an ATM theft that occurred on Commerce Street on April 20, 2022.

APD responded to the ATM following its alarm activation around 3:26 p.m. and found it connected to a stolen white Ford F-250 truck via straps and hooks. Its cash boxes were removed, but the amount of money taken is unknown.

APD said witnesses reported seeing three Black males running from the scene, getting into a truck and speeding away.

If you have information that can help APD solve this theft, contact their detective division at (318) 441-6460 or dispatch (318) 441-6559.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.