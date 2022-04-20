Confusion surrounding whether the event center on Lee Street was ordered to close following February shootings

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Back in February, two separate shootings occurred on the same weekend at the Madison Square Events Center on Lee Street in Alexandria, which was formerly Club 318.

Those incidents left one dead and three others injured. Since that deadly weekend, there has been confusion over whether the event venue was actually forced to shut down due to the recent violence.

“No, we did not shut it down,” said Alexandria Police Chief Ronney Howard in response to the Alexandria City Council.

At the most recent council meeting on Tuesday, April 19, Chief Howard was requested to attend to address crime concerns, including the closure of the event center on Lee Street.

Back on April 5, the council received a report from the administration that said the event center had been ordered to shut down. Chief Howard told the council that this order did not come from the city, but from the State Fire Marshal’s Office, which cited the business for specific violations, but that the recent violent crime also contributed to the closure.

“The criminal activity, the gunshots, the people being shot there and the homicide were contributing factors to that decision to close it down once they found the other violations,” said Chief Howard.

Chief Howard did say that the business was allowed to open back up.

However, at the same council meeting on April 19, Dale Williams, the owner of the event center, said that this was not entirely true and that he was never ordered to shut down.

“It came to my attention that at the last meeting, they said that my event center has been shut down,” said Williams. “That information is not correct.”

Williams did confirm that he was cited for violations. News Channel 5 did reach out to the State Fire Marshal’s Office for specifics on the violations and found that the citations actually came from the Alexandria Fire Department and not the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Williams told the council that the citations he received included needing to update the fire exits and making sure that the exits were not obstructed for anyone trying to leave. He reported that he was cited on February 25, just a week after the shootings occurred at the event center, and then by March 17, the citations had been corrected.

“We are getting targeted because of this one isolated incident,” said Williams. “Shutting me down I don’t believe is the answer, because you’ll just have one more vacant business over there on Lee Street.”

Williams said his business has been able to operate for over a month now, so he is confused as to why the council was told just two weeks ago that the event center was shut down. He added that while what happened back in February was tragic, he does not feel like that should factor into being ordered to close down.

“We’re not the first business where a homicide has happened,” said Williams. “I canceled some events just to give it a chance for the situation to die down. There was no one that came to me and said you need to shut down.”

Williams told members of the council and the administration at the meeting that he has tried to get security at the event center for certain events, but that the price for security was too high and therefore unfeasible.

The event center has put on several events for the public since correcting the citations.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.