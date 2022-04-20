‘A different perspective’: Cenla youth share ideas on crime reduction and prevention

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - In an effort to find solutions to the rising youth crime rate in Cenla, the United Way of Central Louisiana is giving young people a chance to share their perspectives on the issue.

Back in February, the United Way brought up something that was missing in the fight to prevent and reduce youth crime, the perspective of young people who are experiencing these crimes firsthand. They released a youth crime survey and received nearly 600 responses.

“I really wanted to release some of the data that we got from our survey, and I wanted to be able to tell them what their responses were,” said United Way Director of Community Impact, Tiffany Crooks.

With the City of Alexandria and other community partners, the United Way shared what they learned from the survey and celebrated the number of responses received by hosting a youth town hall event. The free event featured food trucks, music, games, prizes and a chance to hear from people in the community who work to help find solutions to the growing youth crime rate.

“Crime is a really big problem for like people around my age group from like ages 13 to like 17. You want to get to the youth by using things that attract them,” said youth town hall participant, Jayden Washington.

The United Way hopes that data from the survey will be used to find effective solutions to prevent and reduce youth crime in the area along with making more efforts to include young people in conversations on the issue.

