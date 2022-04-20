Advertisement

Dwayne Haskins apparently ran out of gas before being fatally hit

FILE - Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins warms up before an NFL football game...
FILE - Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins warms up before an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, in Pittsburgh.(Gene J. Puskar | AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 2:59 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins apparently ran out of gas and was returning to his vehicle when he was fatally struck by a dump truck earlier this month in Florida.

On Wednesday, the Florida Highway Patrol released a recording of a 911 call Haskins’ wife Kalabrya made to the agency shortly after the April 9 accident.

Calling from Pittsburgh and unaware of the accident, she told the dispatcher that Haskins had called her to say he had run out of gas and would call her back.

When the former Ohio State star didn’t and she couldn’t reach him, she called 911.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dajaun Daqaunterrous Tatum
Alexandria man arrested on weapons, drug charges
Janice David’s friends speak out saying she was robbed of her chance to overcome addiction.
Janice David’s friends say she was robbed of chance to overcome addiction
ATM Crimes
ATM robbed on Commerce Street in Alexandria
LaSalle Parish correctional officer accused of malfeasance in office
Janice David
Police say murder suspect streamed gruesome killing via Instagram Live

Latest News

FILE - In this April 8, 1998, photo, a worker drives a cart through a tunnel inside the Waste...
Report: Fire training, equipment lacking at US nuclear dump
President Joe Biden speaks at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University, in...
Biden’s election year challenge: Blame GOP for nation’s woes
Former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández faces drug charges in the United States.
Former Honduran president facing drug charges in U.S.
With the war in Ukraine approaching eight weeks, more than 5 million people have fled the...
Possible mass graves near Mariupol shown in satellite images
Civilians in the Ukrainian town of Rubizhne were caught in the middle of a battle with Russian...
Civilians caught in between battle in eastern Ukraine