Rapides Parish principal’s ‘cruelty to juveniles’ charge confirmed case of corporal punishment

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A June 17 arraignment date has been set for Phoenix Magnet Elementary School Principal John Grimes, Jr., who was arrested last week on a charge of “cruelty to juveniles.”

Mark Vilar, the attorney representing the family at the center of the case, told us that the child involved was four years old and also confirmed the case involves an incident of “corporal punishment.”

Grimes, 62, turned himself in last Wednesday after a Rapides Parish Grand Jury indicted him on April 12 on the charge. He posted a $25,000 bond.

According to Alexandria police, they were investigating the case after a parent at the school came forward around Sept. 10, 2021, concerning discipline their child received. Police investigated the case and then turned the file over to the Rapides Parish District Attorney’s office for Grand Jury consideration, who returned a true bill, indicting Grimes.

The practice of corporal punishment as a means of disciplining a child is up for debate in the state legislature this session, in a repeated effort to ban its use in public schools.

House Bill 649, authored by State Rep. Stephanie Hilferty (R-District 84), is nearly identical to her bill from the 2021 session, which failed to earn House final passage.

“This is not something we do to our children in juvenile detention,” said Hilferty. “It’s specifically not allowed there. It’s not allowed for prisoners in our prison system. And for some reason, we have determined K-12 is the time when we will modify the child’s behavior by hitting them.”

One of Hilferty’s main objections to the practice is the lack of guidance on how to carry it out, including an absence of training. There are no rules in place as to how hard to strike a student or any account for the size, age or mental state of either the student or administrator involved. In fact, much of the practice is left entirely up to each school board, which State Rep. Chuck Owen (R-District 30) thinks is best.

“I represent two districts that have different policies,” said Owen. “So, Beauregard has one policy, and Vernon has another. And both my superintendents told me they thought their policies were working well last year. Before this comes before committee again, I’ll speak with them on how to see where they are at the moment, but, as a rule, I trust local schools to make their own decisions.”

Meanwhile, State Rep. Mike Johnson (R-District 27), who also voted against the bill last session, said he did not vote against corporal punishment, he voted against the prohibition of it, saying the decision to use it lies with the parents.

“I think there are safeguards,” said Johnson. “And if someone oversteps those boundaries or does more than they’re permitted to, or unreasonable, we handle it just like any other kind of case where a child is mistreated or you know, harmed beyond what’s anticipated for a reasonable discipline.”

On the other hand, State Rep. Ed Larvadain, III (D-District 26), who was the only Central Louisiana representative to vote in favor of the bill last year, said times have changed.

“We have to look at other alternatives to discipline, taking things away, time out, in-school suspension,” said Larvadian. “We’ve got to find other alternatives to discipline children.”

Support for the bill was a mixed bag. It is not clear if that will be the case in this session.

“I want school to be a safe place for our kids, and I think that’s what many of my colleagues want,” said Hilferty. “I want them to come there knowing that they’re gonna learn, and have a safe place where they can trust the adults with whom they are working.”

Both Owen and Johnson noted they do not have a set position on the bill yet this session.

HB649 is waiting for the House Education Committee debate.

