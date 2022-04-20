Seven-run eighth inning dooms LSUA Generals in loss to NSU

NATCHITOCHES, La. (LSUA) - A seven-run eighth inning proved to be the difference, as the LSUA baseball team dropped an exhibition contest at Division I Northwestern State 11-4 on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Brown-Stroud Field.

Jeffrey Elkins hit a towering three-run blast that stayed fair down the left-field line in the eighth inning to break a 4-4 tie and give the Demons a lead they did not relinquish.

It was the lone hit of the seven-run frame for the home-standing Demons. NSU benefited from six walks and two hit-by pitches.

A pair of bases-loaded walks and a sacrifice fly followed by a throwing error accounted for the final four runs of the game.

Down most of the game, the Generals caught the Demons at 4-4 in the top of the seventh. Trailing 4-2, Luke Benoit hit an RBI single with the bases loaded and Julien Kliebert hit an RBI groundout to tie the score.

Kliebert made plays at the plate and in the field to keep the Generals close. In the sixth, with runners on second and third, he made a diving catch on a sinking line drive off the bat of Daunte Stuart. The grab kept the game tied heading to the eighth inning before the NSU offense got to Kliebert.

Peyton Marcantel proved the opponent was not too big for him, hitting a home run and driving in both of the LSUA (25-11) runs.

Marcantel, a freshman from Eunice, La., has hit a home run in three consecutive games, dating back to this past weekend’s series at Houston-Victoria. His home run in the fourth inning was crushed deep to left-center field over the outstretched arm of the leaping Bryce Holmes.

The home run cut the NSU (17-18) lead to 3-2 before Bo Willis’ home run pushed the Demons’ lead back to three runs.

Austin Manuel started the game for the Generals and was flawless, throwing two perfect innings, striking out four batters, including striking out the side in the first.

On the NSU side, Ethan Francis matched Manuel pitch-for-pitch, allowing just two hits in five innings and shut out the Generals until Marcantel’s blast in the fifth inning.

The Demons drew first blood with a three-run third inning. Elkins began the inning with a walk and Larson Fontenot followed with a single. A sacrifice bunt put runners on second and third, which set the stage for Gray Rowlett’s two-run double down the right-field line to put the Demons on the board first.

Stuart added an RBI single to make it 3-0.

Fresh off his Red River Athletic Conference Player of the Week honor, Cameron Daigle collected one of the four hits for the Generals. In addition to Marcantel, Ivan Prejean and Luke Benoit tallied the other hits.

The Generals step back into NAIA play on Wednesday when they head to cross-parish rival Louisiana Christian on Wednesday to wrap up the road portion of the schedule. The Generals finished with a seven-game homestand that begins on Friday with a visit from Texas College.

