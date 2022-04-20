‘Stop the Violence’ after school program resumes

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Stop the Violence is a non-profit organization that aims to keep youth in Central Louisiana out of trouble. On Tuesday afternoon, the organization hosted its first after-school program nearly a year after a hiatus due to COVID.

The program runs on Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays from 5 p.m.-7:30 p.m. at the Charles Haywood Center. Every child who registers for the program must show their grades, and be scanned by a metal detector before entering. During the programs, the kids learn life lessons from speakers, get help with homework and play sports and games. Fred Burgess, the organization’s president, said education and providing the kids with a safe space with trustworthy role models is vital to their future.

”We want to mentor the kids, we want to see what the kids are going through, we want to see what the challenge in their life is,” said Burgess. “A lot of kids have stuff built up in them that they want to talk to somebody about and they feel ‘like who can I go talk to?’, so I want this program to be a mentor program with kids to come in the gym and open up and tell me what’s going on in their life. I want to see their grades, I want to see what they’re doing, if they’re missing school, how many days they missed out of school, what kind of grades they have if they have bad grades, they can still come to talk with me, we going to work with them to try to get the grades up.”

The program is partnered with the City of Alexandria’s Housing Authority, which is why the program is able to utilize the Charles Hayward Center.

“We saw this as an excellent way to partner with Stop the Violence, to provide social services and events to the kids in the communities throughout the Housing Authority and Central Louisiana,” Stephan Fontenot, the Executive Director for the Housing Authority.

Stop the Violence is also sponsored by the Hixson Autoplex of Alexandria, which provided dinner for the kids at Tuesday’s meeting.

“There’s a lot of kids who need a safe place to play and study, they also need a place where they can relax,” said Dallas Hixson. “My wife and I, the dealership, we’re proud to sponsor this. Fred Burgess is dynamic, he gives his time back to this community to serve underprivileged children. This is what we are supposed to do, we are supposed to give back to our community, so this is the right place to be.”

For more information on Stop the Violence: Alexandria Chapter, CLICK HERE. To register a child for the program, you can email Fred Burgess at Stoptheviolencealexla@gmail.com, or call him at (225)-250-6272.

