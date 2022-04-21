Alexandria man arrested on weapons, drug charges

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man has been arrested on multiple charges, including weapons and drug charges.

According to RPSO, Dajaun Daqaunterrous Tatum, 25, ran a stop sign at the 7th Street and Willow Glen intersection. When patrol deputies attempted to stop his vehicle, he refused to stop and attempted to flee.

Eventually, Tatum jumped out of the moving vehicle with a weapon in his hands. The vehicle kept moving into a resident’s yard, hitting a parked vehicle. Deputies pursed Tatum on foot, ordering him to drop his weapon. Tatum then threw the weapon in some weeds. After a short struggle, deputies were able to take Tatum into custody.

Mini Draco AK-47 pistol (RPSO)

The weapon was recovered and identified as a Mini Draco AK-47 pistol, loaded with 60 rounds of 7.62 X 39 ammunition. Deputies also recovered 333 ecstasy tablets on Tatum.

Tatum was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center for two counts running a stop sign, flight from an officer, two counts resisting an officer, distribution of CDS I (ecstasy), convicted felon in possession of a firearm and illegal carrying weapon with drugs. He is still being held on a $210,000 bond and a parole violation. Tatum was convicted in 2020 for criminal conspiracy in reference to an armed robbery charge.

This was a joint Crime Suppression Operation being conducted with the Alexandria Police Department.

“This type of blatant disregard for others safety is what is so dangerous for the public as well as our deputies and police officers,” said Sheriff Mark Wood. “We will continue to patrol these areas where we are getting citizen complaints, to help keep their neighborhoods safe. I would like to thank the Alexandria Police Department for their continued support and assistance in our joint Crime Suppression Operation.”

