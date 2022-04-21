Baton Rouge man wanted after fatal stabbing at Northeast La. poultry plant

UNION PARISH, La. (KNOE) - A warrant for second-degree murder has been issued for a Baton Rouge man accused of a fatal stabbing at Foster Farms in Union Parish.

According to the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office, it happened around 8:42 a.m. The stabbing victim was taken to the hospital where he died.

The suspect has been identified as Bruce Causey. He’s described as being 5′9″ and weighing 235 lbs. He is from the Baton Rouge area. He was a work-release inmate out of the Union Parish Detention Center.

Both Causey and the victim were workers at the plant. Investigators are still working to confirm the relationship between the two.

Causey was last seen wearing blue jeans and a blue shirt. They believe he’s left Union Parish and is en route to Baton Rouge.

He’s considered armed and dangerous. Call 911 or your local authorities if you spot him.

Foster Farms is a poultry processing plant in northeast Louisiana. The plant is still open and employees are working. The area where the incident happened is closed for investigation.

Authorities say there were several witnesses to the incident. The victim’s body has been sent to Little Rock for an autopsy.

D’Arbonne Woods Charter School went into lockdown based on a recommendation from the Union Parish Sheriff’s Dept. Authorities told KNOE that the lockdown has since been lifted.

Bruce Causey (Source: Union Parish Sheriff's Office)

