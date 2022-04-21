Historical marker unveiled at Old Rapides Cemetery

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Local historians have unveiled a historical marker at the entrance of the Old Rapides Cemetery in Pineville.

The cemetery is located just off the Jackson Street Bridge and dates back over 200 years. It’s been on the National Register of Historic Places since 1979.

Local historian Michael Wynne said the cemetery has the founders of Alexandria, Pineville, Ball and Boyce.

“It even has a governor, James Madison Wells, buried here, as well as the tomb of the unknown soldier,” Wynne said.

The Historic Rapides Cemetery Preservation Society works to promote the maintenance of the cemetery, along with the City of Pineville. They’ve also created a pamphlet that’s available for people who want to tour the cemetery.

