Louisiana man with about 365,523 child porn images gets 14+ years in federal prison

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A Louisiana man is going to federal prison for 14 years and four months for receiving pornographic images of children. Authorities estimate he had about 365,523 such images and 8,520 videos on his computer hard drives.

Chief U.S. District Judge S. Maurice Hicks Jr. also has ordered 55-year-old Daniel Robert Bissell, of Shreveport, to pay $33,000 to his victims and, once he’s released from prison, to serve five years on federal supervised release, U.S. Attorney Brandon B. Brown’s office announced Wednesday, April 20.

Bissell pleaded guilty Dec. 6 to receipt of child pornography as a result of an investigation by FBI agents and Louisiana State Police’s Special Victims Unit.

In March 2020, LSP SVU began an investigation into the downloading and distribution of child sexual abuse material. Investigators located an IP address that was sharing numerous pornographic files involving children and obtained information from a cable provider identifying the customer as Bissell.

On July 30, 2020, LSP SVU and other other law enforcement agencies searched his residence and, during an interview, he allegedly admitted to possessing and sharing child sexual abuse material.

At the time, Bissell estimated that he possessed about 5,000 files of child porn. He was booked into Caddo Correctional Center on six counts of distribution of pornography involving juveniles and 50 counts of possession of pornography involving juveniles.

Subsequent forensic examination of Bissell’s computer hard drives led to the discovery of the additional images.

Among them were images “... of prepubescent minors who had not reached the age of 12 and of minors being bound with rope/straps around their ankles, wrists and necks,” the U.S. attorney’s office said Wednesday. “The images and videos specifically depicted children under 12 years of age being sexually exploited.”

In addition to the the FBI and LSP, the case was investigated by the Bossier City marshal’s office and was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Tennille Gilreath.

