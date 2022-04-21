Advertisement

New Orleans film industry expected to exceed $1 billion in 2022

By Rob Masson
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 5:31 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - If you’ve noticed a lot of film production crews around the New Orleans area, there is a good reason. The film industry is at an all-time high and is expected to break a record this year.

Driving down Judge Perez in Chalmette, you may have seen a replica of the French Quarter in what used to be a parking lot. Every square foot of available space at The Ranch Film Studio is now taken.

“Right now, 100% of my 25 acres and 300,000 square-foot of production space is completely booked,” said Ranch owner Jason Waggenspack.

The film industry may finally have the stability it was looking for five years after the state of Louisiana restored a 25% tax credit for movies being filmed here.

“There are more productions in the city than ever before and there appears to be no slowing up,” said New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell.

Last year, the film industry spent over $1 billion in New Orleans alone and the city is on track to break that record in 2022.

“It is a game-changing industry for us and it’s increasingly local,” said Carroll Morton, with the New Orleans Film Office.

The Ranch is about to begin a major expansion.

“I’m currently in the process of getting that done, I am expanding out these windows here and hopefully will have a larger facility by the end of the year,” said Waggenspack.

In Uptown, “Second Line Studios” is also doubling its space to accommodate some of the 21 productions currently underway.

“Since January 1, productions have spent $435 million in the city. We have five projects that we are waiting for budgets on,” said Morton. “This is a major studio expansion here at Second Line, providing dozens of construction jobs, but for people looking to get into the film industry there are plenty of opportunities.”

“Per production, there’s anywhere between 250 and 600 people per day,” said Waggenspack.

An estimated 90% of people working on film crews are local, performing jobs that pay an average of $67,000 annually. And the “help wanted” sign is out.

There are regular training sessions at the New Orleans video access center for those who would like to get involved in the film industry.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexandria police investigating after bullet shot into home hits and kills 17-year-old girl
Left to Right: Chad Phillip Price, Jr. and Allen Truitt McCain
2 adults, 3 juveniles arrested for driveby shooting in Boyce
Family members identified two of the three children who disappeared into the Mississippi River...
Local dive teams continue search and rescue efforts for 3 children in Miss. River
Seth Isaac Hopkins
Alexandria man accused of committing Pineville burglary
Anyone with information is to contact the Houston Crime Stoppers.
Robber caught by surprise when potential victim also pulls out gun, police say

Latest News

The new seasonal high tunnel at Inglewood Farm as seen on Feb. 10, 2022.
New unique farming tool: Inglewood Farm opens seasonal high tunnel
A logo for RPSO's RADE unit that was displayed at a press conference on October 21, 2021.
RPSO’s RADE unit makes many busts so far in October
The Central Louisiana Regional Chamber of Commerce is creating a number of initiatives to help...
Alexandria chamber creating African American owned business directory
Rapides Parish Library branches to open doors on March 15
RoyOMartin’s plywood facility celebrates 25 years of operations