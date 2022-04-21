Real-looking toy guns create ‘grave danger’ for all, sheriff says

FRANKLIN PARISH, La. (KNOE) - A sheriff’s office in Louisiana has published a warning for parents regarding replica guns in the hands of young adults and children.

The Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office says they’ve recently received numerous reports of people brandishing firearms in “drive-by shooting style events.”

In many cases, they discover that these firearms are not real weapons, but toy replicas modified to look real. They provided a picture of some of the weapons they’ve recently come across. Juveniles and young adults have been found to be in possession of these lethal-looking toys.

The sheriff’s office says, “These encounters can create grave danger to the individual holding the toy and to everyone who might encounter them. Our agency has confiscated many of these types of weapons from individuals who have shot children and other members of the public. In some of these cases the people being shot at are involved in on-going social media trends, in others, they are innocent bystanders.”

They say sometimes the toys are modified to look like real weapons and sometimes they are purchased that way.

Brandishing toy weapons, especially those that look real, can have tragic outcomes. According to the Washington Post, since 2015, more than 250 people with toy guns have been shot and killed by police.

Sheriff Kevin Cobb reports that over the past several weeks our agency has responded to numerous calls of service in... Posted by Franklin Parish Sheriff's Office on Thursday, April 21, 2022

When shown pictures of the confiscated toy guns, David Spry, Owner of Murphy’s Ammo and Firearms says, “They look just like the real guns I got here in the case.”

Spry believes this has become an issue and could become tragic.

“If you came into the store and you were halfway between the door and here, and you had one of those guns, I can’t tell the difference,” says Spry.

Sheriff Cobb says one solution is for parents to be more vigilant.

“The more involved our parents are in these situations, and aware, the better things will be,” said Cobb.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.