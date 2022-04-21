Recapping ‘Central Louisiana Day at the Legislature’

BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - At “Central Louisiana Day at the Legislature,” local business and industry leaders heard from the Central Louisiana delegation about what they are doing for the region.

The event is hosted by the Central Louisiana Regional Chamber of Commerce each year, allowing its members the opportunity to touch base with lawmakers on issues impacting them.

“This year feels different with excitement and progressiveness as we all kinda come back together,” said Jason Cobb, CEO of Rapides Regional Medical Center.

The focus of this year’s legislative session is divvying up a surplus of state funds among billions of dollars worth of project bids, primarily for infrastructure around the state.

“We’re gonna work with our legislators and the Central Louisiana caucus to make sure that Central Louisiana gets some of those funds so that we can get key infrastructure projects in our region,” said Deborah Randolph, Chamber president.

Central Louisiana legislators want to see a portion of surplus funds go toward projects north of Interstate 10, which would have significant impacts on every industry in a region quickly losing population.

“It’s about how do we get more people in the pipeline for the nursing, technical schools and things of that sort,” said Monte Wilson, CEO of the Christus St. Frances Cabrini Health System. “The workforce has been very important for us as we look to the future to make sure we have the workers to be able to take care of the folks that we’re responsible for.”

For lawmakers like State Rep. Mike Johnson (R-District 27), that means opposing Gov. John Bel Edwards’ big-ticket item totaling $500 million for a downpayment on a new bridge in Baton Rouge. Johnson said it would deprive others of the funding they need for numerous other projects.

One need for Central Louisiana residents might not be too far off from fulfillment: broadband. State Rep. Daryl Deshotel (R-District 28) gave Chamber visitors an update on the GUMBO Grant Program, which would bring accessible, high-speed broadband internet to unserved communities in the state.

“We so often get left behind in Central Louisiana,” said Deshotel. “I want to make sure that we have the opportunity to compete with the rest of the state. When it comes to infrastructure, here in Central Louisiana, if we want to compete with New Orleans and Baton Rouge, it’s gonna take infrastructure, and it’s gonna take broadband infrastructure.”

Deshotel said the first round of awards, which were supposed to go out this month, is slightly held up. They look to go out instead in the next two to three weeks. Additionally, Deshotel talked about the possibility of receiving up to $1 billion in additional federal funds to continue improving statewide infrastructure, allowing the state to provide for underserved communities as well.

Deshotel also previewed House Bill 1057, which could create an oil and gas reserve in Alexandria to mitigate economic pains following a natural disaster.

“Having this reserve in Alexandria is going to serve so many people and really build up that idea that we are an area where people can evacuate to, and help serve others in that time of need,” said Susan Broussard, chief of staff for the City of Alexandria.

Part of investing in local projects means investing in education. Legislators are also looking to include funds for educational improvements in local colleges, like the construction of LSUA’s Student Success Center and the expansion of the aviation program with England Airpark.

“This infrastructure is crucial to the campus,” said Dr. Paul Coreil, Chancellor of LSUA. “It’s crucial to Central Louisiana and all the students that we serve and maybe can’t leave the area, they can’t come to Baton Rouge or go to Louisiana Tech. They can hopefully stay and work in Central Louisiana.”

State Sen. Glen Womack (R-District 32), who would represent the interests of LSUA under the new senatorial district map, emphasized how six people for a parish is better than one since it can provide for more reach for the region as a whole on issues that matter.

State Sen. Mike Reese (R-District 30) held a similar view on the university’s interests, pointing out that a portion of state funds will likely go to deferred maintenance projects on many college campuses around the state.

Additionally, State Sen. Louie Bernard (R-District 31) and Reese both spoke to Chamber visitors on Senate Bill 151, which is a constitutional amendment bill looking to provide for local government input in the Industrial Tax Exemption Program. The amendment, if passed through both chambers and by voters, would add restrictions around exemptions under the state’s current program.

However, both legislators are concerned the act of amending the state’s constitution for the matter would create too many restrictions on an economic landscape that could look very different later on, creating unforeseen complications.

Randolph said the chamber has already taken an official stance in opposition to the bill, concurring with the legislators’ concerns.

SB 151 is currently pending Senate final passage. It needs a two-thirds vote from both chambers to make it to the ballot.

