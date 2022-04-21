St. Landry Parish votes to remove Confederate monument

OPELOUSAS, La. - The St. Landry Parish government has voted to remove a 102-year-old Confederate monument that currently stands on the courthouse grounds in Opelousas.

The Advocate reports the St. Landry Parish Council voted 10-3 Wednesday in favor of a resolution to remove the monument and donate it to daughters and sons of the Confederate veterans organizations.

Details about the cost and the date of the removal are pending.

Opponents say the monument was erected during the Jim Crow period of intimidation and discrimination against Black people. Supporters said the monument’s purpose was nothing other than honoring named and unnamed veterans of the Confederate Army who fought in the Civil War.

