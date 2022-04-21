Tobacco Plus putting on fishing tournament to benefit St. Jude Children’s Hospital

ST. MAURICE, La. (KALB) - Tobacco Plus will be hosting its inaugural fishing tournament next month in Winn Parish with all of the proceeds going to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

Each year between March and June, Tobacco Plus helps raise money for the hospital and over the last 20 years, they have been able to donate over two million dollars.

“Since 2000, we’ve collected $2.3 million to donate to St. Jude, so this year we are trying to just go a little bit further and beat our goal of $14,000 thousand that we raised last year,” said Lacey DuBois, the event organizer for the fishing tournament. “We love to be able to help them out.”

The tournament will be held on May 28 at the Midway RV Park and Marina in the St. Maurice community near Natchitoches.

The entry fee will be $150 dollars per boat and there will be three guaranteed winners. First place will receive $4,000. Second place will take home $2,500 and third place will win $1,000. For every seven entries, Tobacco Plus said more winners will be paid out.

For anyone interested in signing up for the tournament, entry forms can be found at Holloway Outdoors, D&J Tire (Tioga location), Loewer Powersports & Equipment and Red River Marine.

